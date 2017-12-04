WATCH: ISS astronauts throw pizza party in space

Astronauts aboard the International Space Station, including NASA's Randy Bresnik, had a pizza party, making and spinning their own personal pizzas in zero-gravity.

NASA posted a video of Saturday's pizza party.

The astronauts made their own pies from scratch with ingredients flown into orbit last month on a commercial supply ship. The crew used a variety of ingredients - flatbread, tomato sauce, cheese, pepperoni, olives, olive oil, anchovy paste and pesto.

Once assembled, the pizzas were tossed and twirled like floating frisbees before the crew heated and ate them.

Commander Bresnik, a NASA veteran, called the pizzas "flying saucers of the edible kind."

He wrote in a tweet that the crew, "had a blast channeling our inner chef by building tasty pizzas for movie night."

The pizza party was the initiative of NASA's space station manager, who took pity on Italian astronaut Paolo Nespoli's pizza craving.

Nespoli called the pizza "unexpectedly delicious."