Grant County deputies warn of car prowlers in Pelican Point area

Grant County Sheriff's Deputies say they are investigating more than a dozen reports of vehicle prowling that happened between Sunday night and Monday morning in the Pelican Point area. Two white men were seen on a home security camera check for unlocked cars. When they found one, they took it and whatever was inside.

Deputies want to remind people to lock your vehicles and take anything of value out of the passenger compartment of your car. They suggest locking your stuff in your trunk or taking them inside when you leave your car.

If you have any information about the prowling cases, you're asked to call 509-762-1160 or email crimetips@grantcountywa.gov.