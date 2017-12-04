Robbery suspect identified in minutes thanks to public's help

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office says a suspect wanted by deputies after robbery last month was identified in just seven minutes after deputies turned to the public for help.

Detectives say the man stole several items from Home Depot on E. Sprague on November 6 and assaulted an employee who tried to stop him.

The suspect was identified as 31-year-old Sterling R. Spencer. Spencer was arrested Sunday night after Spokane Police Officers attempted to stop him on a bike near 4th and Maple. Spencer tried to take off on the bike and on foot but was taken into custody despite his efforts to escape.

Spencer was booked into the Spokane County Jail for possession of a controlled substance, obstructing, and two criminal trespassing warrants. On Monday, a charge of first degree robbery was added.