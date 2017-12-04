Time Magazine's Person of the Year shortlist includes Trump, Kaepernick

The short list of candidates for Time Magazine's 2016 Person of the Year was unveiled Monday on NBC's Today show. Since 1927, the magazine has identified the Person of the Year, a person or group of people who most influenced the news during the past year -- for better or worse.

The 10 finalists selected by Time editors are:

Jeff Bezos: "The Amazon CEO became the richest man in the world this year and continues to expand the global reach of his retail empire," Time wrote.

The Dreamers: "Dreamers — thousands of undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. by their parents when they were children — face uncertain futures if the Trump Administration follows through on plans to end the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. Some Democrats have threatened to force a government shutdown if the legal status of Dreamers is not resolved."

Patty Jenkins: "The Wonder Woman director broke numerous box-office records this year. After becoming the first woman to direct a film that made more than $100 million in its opening weekend, she signed on to direct a highly anticipated second installment in the boundary-breaking franchise."

Kim Jong Un: "The North Korean leader has renewed the threat of nuclear war in American minds, launching repeated intercontinental ballistic missile tests and exchanging threats and insults with President Trump, who dubbed him “Rocket Man.”"

Colin Kaepernick: "The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback was unable to find an NFL suitor this year after launching a national protest against racism and police brutality by kneeling during the national anthem. Yet the protest grew this year, as hundreds of NFL players kneeled during the anthem in the wake of criticism from President Trump."

The #MeToo movement: "The movement — which aims to shed light on the prevalence of sexual harassment and assault — took off after bombshell allegations against producer Harvey Weinstein and dozens of other male leaders in Hollywood, media, business and politics, fueling a moment of reckoning about the treatment of women in the workplace."

Robert Mueller: "Appointed as special counsel following FBI Director James Comey’s firing, Mueller has brought charges against four people so far as he investigates potential involvement of the Trump campaign in Russian efforts to influence the 2016 presidential election."

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman: "The 32-year-old crown prince, the son of King Salman, recently led a sweeping crackdown on businessmen and members of the royal family accused of corruption — a purge seen by many as a move to consolidate power."

Donald Trump: "President Trump, who was named 2016 Person of the Year, has spent his first year in the Oval Office attempting to dismantle the work of the Obama Administration, from health care to immigration policy, environmental regulations to tax reform, all while continuing to spark feuds and controversy with an unfiltered Twitter feed."

Xi Jinping: "The President of China was given a second five-year term this year and was written into the Communist Party’s constitution, achieving new authority and reinforcing his status as the country’s most powerful leader in decades."

The Person of the Year will be announced Wednesday morning on the Today show.