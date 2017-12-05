Pasco police officers report DUI arrest in poem form

Police officers spend a lot of time writing press releases to let people know what's going on in the community. But officers took a simple report of a DUI arrest and gave it a holiday twist by composing a poem, titled. "'Twas the Night of Resisting."

Here's what happened: Early Monday morning a Pasco man was stopped by police in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Road 68 for moving violations and equipment violations. Thomas Charles Morales reportedly ran from the stop, leaving his vehicle, a white Nissan Quest behind. Police tracked him down a few minutes later and he was arrested. He was booked into jail on charges including DUI, Failure to Cooperate and other traffic infractions.

Pretty straightforward traffic stop story right? Pasco Police took things a step further. Here's the full poem by Clemency Noah Moore:

Twas the end of the work week and about 3 AM.

The cops wanted quiet, not drunks and mayhem.

But mom's van took the corner grinding on the front rim.

Officer Frantz lit it up and tried to stop him.

"Not this time, cop!" the lone driver he joked.

What did he care? He's Habitually Revoked.

He jumped out and ran to apartments to hide,

Ditching his mom's poor busted-up ride.

The backups they came and they'd started to search

When the guy staggered back and he stopped with a lurch.

He'd disguised himself inside by removing his pants

And his shoes, but that didn't fool Officer Frantz.

He got arrested wearing boxers and tees

As he argued and fought out in 30 degrees.

His charges included the driving revoked,

That night's DUI, and the fight he provoked.

He got other tickets and a room for the night,

He got cool pants, plastic slippers, and a chance to sleep tight.

I heard Officer Frantz say, as I wrote this last verse,

"By Crom! Can't these people STOP MAKING IT WORSE?"

Poems are fun but they still have to rhyme.

This guy's only accused, not convicted of crime.

We had some good times reporting his spree

But our final word is "allegedly".

---

Well crafted, officers.