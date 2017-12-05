8,000 homes evacuated and at least 150 structures destroyed in f - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

8,000 homes evacuated and at least 150 structures destroyed in fatal California wildfire

Thomas Wildfire in Ventura County California, Photo Date: 12/5/17 Thomas Wildfire in Ventura County California, Photo Date: 12/5/17
Perimeter map for the Thomas Wildfire in Ventura County California, Photo Date: 12/5/17 Perimeter map for the Thomas Wildfire in Ventura County California, Photo Date: 12/5/17
SANTA PAULA, Calif. -

UPDATE:
SANTA PAULA, Calif. (AP) - A wind-whipped wildfire in Southern California has scorched 48 square miles, destroyed 150 structures and left one firefighter injured, and officials say winds are increasing.
 
Authorities say the blaze broke out Monday evening east of Santa Paula, which is about 60 miles northwest of Los Angeles.
 
By early Tuesday, more than 27,000 people have been evacuated from about 8,000 homes. It wasn't clear if the structures burned were homes or businesses. There was no immediate word on the extent of the firefighter's injury.
 
Earlier, evacuation orders were expanded to include homes in Ventura, a city with over 100,000 residents.
 
Officials say one person has died in an auto accident related to the fire, but did not give any details.
 
Southern California Edison says nearly 180,000 customers in the Ventura county area were without service.
 
PREVIOUS:
Ferocious winds in Southern California made a wildfire explode to nearly 4 square miles just hours after it broke out and forced the evacuation of more than 400 homes.
  
Ventura County fire officials say the blaze broke out Monday east of Santa Paula, a city of 30,000 people about 60 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.
  
Powerful winds are pushing the blaze west toward the city along Highway 150, which is shut down.
  
Thomas Aquinas College, a school with about 350 students, has also been evacuated.
  
The National Weather Service says winds of 43 mph with gusts over 60 mph have been reported in the area and are expected to continue into the night.
  
There are not yet any reports of structures burning or people injured.

