One dead in fatal hit-and-run overnight in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - One driver is dead in a fatal hit-and-run in Spokane Valley. The crash happened near Broadway and University just before midnight Monday.

Deputies tell us the surviving driver fled on foot after the crash but they were able to track him with a K9 unit. The suspect is currently detained and being questioned by authorities.

The intersection of Broadway and University will be closed for several more hours. We do not know the identity of the deceased person at this time. 

