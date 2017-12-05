UK police officer stops van from falling over bridge with driver trapped inside

KHQ.COM - A police constable in the U.K. is being hailed a hero for preventing a van from falling off a bridge with a person trapped inside. The incredible photo showing the officer holding onto the wheel of the car while it balances ever so slightly on the guardrail of a bridge has gone viral.



While PC Martin Willis from West Yorkshire in England is thanking everyone for their kind words, he told Radio Aire News, "I am just doing my job."



Following a collision the van somehow flipped off the roadway, landing on a guardrail overlooking another road, barely balancing on the edge. Willis, who was first on scene, held onto the vehicle to keep it from swaying in the wind until firefighters arrived and helped secure it with industrial winch straps.

1st on the scene of this collision on the #A1M this morning and faced with a vehicle balancing over the edge of a bridge with the driver trapped! After holding on to the vehicle to stop it swaying in the wind I can't begin to desribe my relief when @WYFRS arrived on scene! pic.twitter.com/E8ilktlOl7 — Motorway Martin (@WYP_PCWILLIS) December 1, 2017