Bullying drives 13-year-old to kill herself and even after her death, bullying continues

KHQ.COM - For a California family whose daughter was bullied to the point of suicide, not only are they trying to cope with the loss of their little girl, they are continuing to get horrible messages from those who bullied her.



13-year-old Rosalie Avila was found hanging in her closet Tuesday last week with a suicide note that read, "Sorry, Mom and Dad. I love you. Sorry, Mom, you’re gonna find me like this."



Her parents, Charlene and Freddie Avila from Loma Linda, California, found their daughter and rushed her to a nearby hospital where she has been on life support ever since. After being declared brain dead last Friday, her parents have made the difficult decision to remove their baby girl from life support Monday night and donate her organs.



The Avilas say their little girl had been bullied relentlessly for years and now they are wondering what more could have been done to prevent their daughter's death. "I had no clue that suicide was even close to her mind," her father told NBC News.



Reading through his daughter's diary her parents found multiple accounts detailing the painful experiences their daughter had endured by her peers. "They told me I was ugly today... They were making fun of me today about my teeth."



The Avilas say their daughter had become more reclusive the past couple months. They had also put her in counseling when they discovered she was cutting herself. They knew classmates had bullied her in school and on social media but for the first time they are seeing just how awful it was.



At her vigil friends of Rosalie showed the Avilas a video a classmate had posted of Rosalie sitting by herself while the classmate taunted and made fun of her.



Almost unbelievably, the bullying hasn't stopped. The Avilas are continuing to receive twisted messages on Facebook. One even includes a photo with Rosalie’s face Photoshopped onto an image of a man standing next to a bed and a grave. The message reads, "Next time don’t tuck me in this (the bed), tuck me in this (the grave)."



Roslie's parents believe the school should be responsible for not doing more to protect their daughter.

Administrators with the Yucaipa-Calimesa joint unified school district and Mesa View middle school did not immediately return a request for comment from NBC News.

In a statement, the school district said: "No one can fathom the heartbreak and confusion that we are certain many of our students and families are feeling right now. Crisis counselors have been deployed to our schools, and are available for any student who feels he or she needs to talk with someone as they struggle to cope with their feelings."



The Avilas have started a Go Fund Me account asking for help to cover medical expenses and the burial of their daughter. The Go Fund Me page reads:



"My daughter is a victim of bullying. She was a beautiful person inside and out. She was a great artist, very lovable & loving. Her smile would light up the whole room with her laughter.

She’s very smart and always had good grades. She loved the beach & liked going out to the snow. Rosalie had a great personality and was very funny. She enjoyed reading and liked dressing up as her favorite characters like “Belle” from “Beauty and the Beast” & Stitch.

She liked watching “The Walking Dead”, Stranger Things”, & “Meet the Fosters”. She always remembered her friends birthdays and would go out of her way to get them a gift.

She truly cared about people. She loved to drink hot cocoa while she watched her favorite shows or movies. She’s loved by so many people & by her family. She was daddy’s girl and mommy’s princess.

She wanted to be a lawyer and wanted to help the world to be a better place. The world lost a treasure. We ask kindly with any donations from anyone willing to help us to bury our beloved daughter and with medical expenses for Rosalie Avila, From an unexpected tragic lost. We thank you all for your support and blessings."