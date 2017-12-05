Take a look inside the world's largest Starbucks

Mobile users, click here to view slideshow photos: https://tinyurl.com/ybkhnvmb



KHQ.COM - Starbucks is opening their biggest location ever in Shanghai on Wednesday. The ambitious storefront is being called the Shanghai Reserve Roastery and looks more like a resort than a cafe.



It features 30,000 square feet, three different coffee bars offering multiple brewing methods, the longest coffee bar in the world, an integrated augmented reality system, specially-crafted teas in a 3D-printed tea bar and a ceiling made of 10,000 handmade wooden hexagon-shaped tiles, inspired by the locking of an espresso shot on an espresso machine.



According to a press release from the company, the new roastery will be “the first fully immersive coffee experience in Asia” combining coffee roasting, packaging and brewing with augmented reality. Starbucks promises that customers will be greeted by a multi-sensory coffee experience in an interactive coffee and retail destination like no other.



China is the company’s fastest-growing market with more than 3,000 stores across 136 cities. Starbucks already has more than 600 stores in Shanghai – the largest number of stores in any city where Starbucks has a presence.



Take a look at the photos showing the state-of-the-art roastery, Starbucks will be boasting about for a long time.