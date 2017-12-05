Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, December 5th

RENO, Nev. (AP) - Police say a Nevada woman was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving after she drove down a highway the wrong way, danced atop her SUV and attempted to flee from officers on a kid's scooter.

Police in the city of Sparks answered a call Saturday for a wrong-way driver and found 27-year-old Sabra Bewley's Jeep Cherokee some 20 yards up a hill off a highway.

Officers said Bewley was acting erratically and dancing on top of the Cherokee before attempting to get away on a kid's scooter.

Police detained Bewley and took her to a hospital before she was booked into the Washoe County jail.

She was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, trafficking MDMA, destruction of property and resisting arrest.

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (AP) - A Hawaii woman is waiting to hear back from Guinness World Records to find out if the 5-pound (2.3-kilogram) avocado she snagged is the world's largest.

Pamela Wang of the Big Island found the avocado Sunday while on a walk, West Hawaii Today reported .

"I see avocados every day and I pick up avocados every day, but this one . it was hard to miss," Wang said. "It was as big as my head."

Her next move was to go to the Pure Kona Green Market, where she met up with friends and showed the enormous avocado to community members.

Wang's friends began making inquiries online, uncovering information that indicated that the avocado might just be the largest on record.

Wang submitted an application to Guinness and expects to here back within two months. She had Ken Love, executive director of Hawaii Tropical Fruit Growers, witness the avocado's weighing. Guinness requires an expert to be present.

"I've seen (avocados) longer and I've seen them fatter, but not both," said Love, who verified the fruit's weight at 5.23 pounds. "I think people have other ones that they don't weigh, but I think this one, it was way up there."

Elizabeth Montoya, assistant public relations manager with Guinness World Records America, Inc., wrote that the company doesn't have a category for the largest avocado. It does, however, have one for the heaviest.

Montoya said that in January 2009, Guinness verified an avocado submitted by Gabriel Ramirez Nahim of Caracas, Venezuela, which weighed in at 4 pounds, 13.2 ounces.

Wang said she found the avocado under a tree that hangs over a street. Anything overhanging or dropped outside of a private property line is free for anyone to claim.



SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) - Police say a Pennsylvania man hiding from police in the crawl space of his girlfriend's home fell through the ceiling directly in front of an officer.

Police were searching the Scranton home Sunday for 29-year-old Justin Thompson, who was wanted on charges of assault and harassment.

The (Scranton) Times-Tribune reports that officers found Thompson in the crawl space and tried to grab him. He was able to get away, but then plunged into the kitchen, where an officer was waiting.

Police say there were children nearby when Thompson fell, leading to a charge of endangering the welfare of children. He also picked up charges of resisting arrest and reckless endangerment.

His girlfriend was charged with hindering apprehension.

The Associated Press couldn't determine if Thompson has a lawyer who could comment on the accusations.

GLOUCESTER, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts man has been accused of catching a tuna out of season and then dumping its headless 400-pound carcass in the woods.

The Gloucester Daily Times reports that 40-year-old Harold Wentworth on Monday pleaded not guilty to state charges including improper disposal of waste and expelling trash or litter from a motor vehicle.

Federal fisheries regulators say they have also served him with an enforcement action for allegedly illegally harvesting tuna out of season.

Authorities say they have video of Wentworth landing the bluefin tuna in Rockport on Oct. 20, 15 days after the close of the initial fall season. It was hauled out of the woods in Gloucester by a tow truck on Oct. 24.

Wentworth's attorney did not respond to requests for comment.

CLARKSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) - Police are cautioning residents to stay away from a large hybrid coyote that's been wandering around a New York City suburb.

WCBS says the animal in Rockland County is part coyote and part wolf - known as a "coywolf."

The "coywolf" is larger than most coyotes - up to 75 pounds. They have different coloring, with more gray in their coats.

Experts say people who encounter a coywolf should make a lot of noise and wave their arms to make themselves seem bigger.

Clarkstown police say they would summon a licensed trapper or even shoot the animal if it were acting aggressively.

Otherwise, it will likely just go back into the woods.

DEERFIELD, N.H. (AP) - Police in a New Hampshire town are looking for Zippy, a beloved life-size elf on a shelf that usually can be seen at various sites leading up to Christmas.

Zippy is a mannequin in a red onesie, a cap and mittens. He was last seen at the gate by Deerfield's Veasey Park on Monday.

Deerfield Rescue Squad EMS captain Cindy McHugh says Zippy was in a beach chair with his sunglasses, an umbrella and a drink "taking in the sun."

A Facebook post from the Rescue Squad says, "This is not a joke or a game, we are very upset about someone choosing to ruin the fun for Deerfield's children."

This is the third year Deerfield has had Zippy, who shows up after the town parade the Sunday after Thanksgiving.

GULFPORT, Fla. (AP) - A skydiving Santa looking to make a grand entrance while taking an Elf on the Shelf to a 9-year-old girl crashed into a tree and light pole before hitting a Florida beach and breaking his leg.

News outlets say George Krokus was dressed as Santa Claus during a Saturday skydive to deliver toys to the Tampa Bay Beach Bums Operation Santa Charity Volleyball Tournament.

Madison Spiers saw the crash and later found a note from the "elf" named Kristoff who visits her house during the holidays. It said, "As we were about to land this big tree jumped right out in front of us!"

She tells Bay News 9 that Kristoff is no stranger to adventure.

The elf sported a bandaged leg while staying with the recovering Krokus.

RONKONKOMA, N.Y. (AP) - Authorities on Long Island say a 4-foot long alligator has been seized from a home.

Newsday reports the Suffolk County SPCA seized the alligator from a Ronkonkoma (rahn-KAHN'-kuh-muh) home on Friday. According to the SPCA, the reptile was seized after Suffolk County police responded to the home for a separate matter. The state Department of Environmental Conservation was also involved in the seizure.

Authorities haven't released the identity of the owner of the home.

Suffolk County SPCA chief Roy Gross says the gator will be relocated to a Massachusetts sanctuary.

Hearing-impaired people tuning in to a news conference about the arrest of a suspected serial killer last week in Florida got a message of gibberish from an American Sign Language interpreter.

As Tampa police Chief Brian Dugan announced the arrest of Howell Donaldson Wednesday night, interpreter Derlyn Roberts was there beside him, making signs that made no sense.

"She sat up there and waved her arms like she was singing Jingle Bells," Rachell Settambrino, who is deaf and teaches American Sign Language at the University of South Florida, told the Tampa Bay Times through an interpreter.

Among the things Roberts signed, according to Settambrino, was the following: "Fifty-one hours ago, zero 12 22 (indecipherable) murder three minutes in 14 weeks ago in old (indecipherable) murder four five 55,000 plea 10 arrest murder bush (indecipherable) three age 24."

In fact, the chief was providing a timeline of the four shootings, and describing how his agency had received some 5,000 tips before arresting the 24-year-old suspect.

"I was disappointed, confused, upset and really want to know why the city of Tampa's chief of police, who is responsible for my safety ... did not check her out," Settambrino said.

The city was just as confused.

Tampa Police Department spokeswoman Janelle McGregor told the Tampa Bay Times officials are conducting a review because they didn't even request an interpreter for the Nov. 28 news conference.

At the next day's follow-up news conference, a different interpreter, Ben Zapata, was beside the chief.

It is the most recent example of an apparently unqualified signer appearing at news conferences. In September, as Hurricane Irma approached Florida and officials announced a mandatory evacuation, an interpreter in nearby Manatee County began signing words like "pizza," ''monster" and "bear," along with other gibberish.

Manatee County officials later said they were in a pinch and called on a county employee who had an understanding of sign language because he communicates with his deaf brother. However, it quickly became apparent he was in over his head. The deaf community demanded an apology and the video of the news conference went viral.

In 2013 in South Africa, a fake interpreter appeared beside former President Barak Obama and other world leaders during a memorial service for Nelson Mandela, apparently signing gibberish. He later said he is schizophrenic and had seen angels descending in the stadium where the event took place.

Settambrino said Florida, unlike some other states, does not require ASL interpreters to be certified through the Registry of Interpreters for the Deaf, a national nonprofit that "seeks to uphold standards, ethics, and professionalism" for the field, according to its website.

Florida says only that ASL interpreters have to be "qualified," Settambrino said. "But what is that definition of qualified?"

A man is being charged with arson and attempted murder after he set a home on fire in North Las Vegas with his mother inside, police said.

The dispute stemmed from a disagreement over laundry, according to the arrest report.

Timothy Colton, 28, was "yelling and cursing at officers" while they were arresting him, police said. While in custody, he was "kicking the back seat door and hitting his head on the plastic partition between the front and rear seats," the report says.

His mother, 66, who is of limited mobility, was rescued by firefighters.

Police say Colton grew aggressive and threatened to kill his mother and burn the house down. He set fire to the front door and ran off, the report said. He was found a block away hiding under a parked car in a Wells Fargo parking lot.

Fire investigators on scene concluded that the fire was intentionally set.

Colton is set to appear in court on Dec. 18. He is currently being held in the Clark County Detention center on $100,000 bail.

