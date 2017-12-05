Man with gun seen ringing Detroit homeowner's doorbell - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Man with gun seen ringing Detroit homeowner's doorbell

by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
DETROIT, Mich. -

Police in Detroit are trying to track down a man who rang a homeowner's doorbell late at night and waited for someone to answer with a gun in hand. They're trying to figure out whether what home surveillance shows is a prank or something scarier.

Doorbell camera footage shows the man approach the home and ring the bell, holding a gun in view the whole time.

The homeowner, Dwana, told WJBK that when she saw the man with the gun she was blown away and scared.

"It was very terrifying. Very concerning," she said.

Police say it happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Dwana says she got an alert on her phone from the doorbell camera. 

"I thought he's holding something, but I couldn't tell what it was initially. I heard him say there's a camera in the doorbell," Dwana said. "They were I guess, trying to see if there were any other cameras on the house."

She said she watched the man cover his face with his jacket and take off. That's when she called 911.

"It wasn't until I went to play the recording back that I saw him approaching the house - and that is when I could clearly see the gun," she said.

Detroit police recognized the man in the video and say he's a felon with a history of armed robbery and other crimes. It's unclear why the men chose the house. Police describe the second man as a black man wearing all black and they hope a the clear footage will help bring them to justice.

The homeowner says she's living elsewhere for the time being, and says she'll never be without a security camera again.

  • Spokane woman finds needle in bottle of conditioner

  • Popular Spokane Valley Christmas display's future in danger

  • Bullying drives 13-year-old to kill herself and even after her death, bullying continues

  • Spokane woman finds needle in bottle of conditioner

  • Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, December 5th

  • The Latest: Russian Olympic head apologized to IOC

