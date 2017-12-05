Florida man dressed as Santa breaks leg in skydiving accident

A charity event took a scary turn over the weekend when a skydiver dressed as Santa Claus lost control of his parachute and hit a tree, then broke his leg on the crash landing.

Dramatic video captured the landing at the Tampa Bay Beach Bums Operation Santa Charity Volleyball Tournament on Gulfport Beach on December 2. Avid skydiver George Krokus was the Santa in question. He has undergone surgery for a broken tibia and fibula.

Dominic Nelson, who helped organize the event, says Krokus is "in good spirits" after his surgery.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Krokus with medical bills.

No one else on the beach was injured in the accident.