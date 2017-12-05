Police respond to school shooting in Graham, Washington

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office is responding to a school shooting outside of Graham-Kapowsin High School in Graham, Washington Tuesday afternoon.

Two students have reportedly been shot. One student was found in a locker room and another student was found in a parking lot by the football field.

#PCSD responding to shooting outside Graham-Kapowsin High School. 2 students reportedly shot, one found in parking lot by football field, one found in locker room. Suspects described as multiple black males, fled in green vehicle, possibly Chevy Impala. — Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) December 5, 2017

Deputies say they are searching for multiple black men that fled the scene in a green vehicle, possibly a Chevy Impala.

Graham-Kapowsin HS is located at 108th Ave E. & Eustis Hunt Rd. E. in Graham. Shots reportedly were fired on the Eustis Hunt Rd. side of the campus. pic.twitter.com/6ejBwxNiAj — Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) December 5, 2017

Additional details weren't immediately available Tuesday afternoon.

As we learn more we will update this story