Trump administration could roll back tip-pooling rule - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Trump administration could roll back tip-pooling rule

Posted: Updated:
by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
Connect
WASHINGTON -

The Labor Department on Monday opened up 30 days of public comment on its proposal to eliminate an Obama administration rule that allowed restaurant employees to keep their tips instead of being forced to share them with non-tipped workers.

The Labor Department said in a statement that the rule had contributed to pay disparities between servers and other restaurant staff. NBC News reports the Trump administration stopped enforcing the rule nationwide when it first announced the proposal in July. 

Under current law, employers who pay tipped minimum wage, which is less than the standard minimum, can't pool tips and share them with non-tipped workers. The Obama rule passed in 2011 also banned the practice from businesses that pay the higher minimum wage.

The rule has been criticized by industry groups who say tip pooling is necessary to address the compensation gap between servers and other staff members. But the Trump administration could face legal challenges by workers' rights groups.

The Supreme Court is reportedly considering whether to review a challenge to the tip-pooling ban by the National Restaurant Association and other groups.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Spokane woman finds needle in bottle of conditioner

    Spokane woman finds needle in bottle of conditioner

    Wednesday, December 6 2017 2:09 AM EST2017-12-06 07:09:13 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman found a hypodermic needle inside of conditioner she just purchased. Now she wants to know how something like this could happen. Monday night as Jenee Dumas Brownlee was washing her hair something strange happened. "I opened the cap and squeezed it out and a needle cap came out into my hand," Brownlee said.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman found a hypodermic needle inside of conditioner she just purchased. Now she wants to know how something like this could happen. Monday night as Jenee Dumas Brownlee was washing her hair something strange happened. "I opened the cap and squeezed it out and a needle cap came out into my hand," Brownlee said.

    >>

  • Popular Spokane Valley Christmas display's future in danger

    Popular Spokane Valley Christmas display's future in danger

    Tuesday, December 5 2017 9:53 PM EST2017-12-06 02:53:05 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - If you’ve ever driven by South Keller Road in the month of December, chances are you’ve seen a beautiful tree lit up all the way to the top. But the homeowner is now asking for the community’s help as it’s dying. Darin Honodel says it’s been lit up for about the last 20 years and to string up the lights takes six weeks. “Working nights, weekends, taking time off from work – it really is quite the adventure,” he...

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - If you’ve ever driven by South Keller Road in the month of December, chances are you’ve seen a beautiful tree lit up all the way to the top. But the homeowner is now asking for the community’s help as it’s dying. Darin Honodel says it’s been lit up for about the last 20 years and to string up the lights takes six weeks. “Working nights, weekends, taking time off from work – it really is quite the adventure,” he...

    >>

  • Bullying drives 13-year-old to kill herself and even after her death, bullying continues

    Bullying drives 13-year-old to kill herself and even after her death, bullying continues

    Tuesday, December 5 2017 11:21 AM EST2017-12-05 16:21:40 GMT

    KHQ.COM - For a California family whose daughter was bullied to the point of suicide, not only are they trying to cope with the loss of their little girl, they are continuing to get horrible messages from those who bullied her. 13-year-old Rosalie Avila was found hanging in her closet Tuesday last week with a suicide note that read, "Sorry, Mom and Dad. I love you. Sorry, Mom, you’re gonna find me like this."

    >>

    KHQ.COM - For a California family whose daughter was bullied to the point of suicide, not only are they trying to cope with the loss of their little girl, they are continuing to get horrible messages from those who bullied her. 13-year-old Rosalie Avila was found hanging in her closet Tuesday last week with a suicide note that read, "Sorry, Mom and Dad. I love you. Sorry, Mom, you’re gonna find me like this."

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Spokane woman finds needle in bottle of conditioner

    Spokane woman finds needle in bottle of conditioner

    Wednesday, December 6 2017 2:09 AM EST2017-12-06 07:09:13 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman found a hypodermic needle inside of conditioner she just purchased. Now she wants to know how something like this could happen. Monday night as Jenee Dumas Brownlee was washing her hair something strange happened. "I opened the cap and squeezed it out and a needle cap came out into my hand," Brownlee said.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman found a hypodermic needle inside of conditioner she just purchased. Now she wants to know how something like this could happen. Monday night as Jenee Dumas Brownlee was washing her hair something strange happened. "I opened the cap and squeezed it out and a needle cap came out into my hand," Brownlee said.

    >>

  • Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, December 5th

    Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, December 5th

    Tuesday, December 5 2017 5:16 PM EST2017-12-05 22:16:12 GMT

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, December 5th.

    >>

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, December 5th.

    >>

  • The Latest: Russian Olympic head apologized to IOC

    The Latest: Russian Olympic head apologized to IOC

    Wednesday, December 6 2017 12:55 AM EST2017-12-06 05:55:30 GMT

    LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) - Russia's top Olympic official apologized to the International Olympic Committee board for doping violations ahead of its ruling that Russian athletes must compete under a neutral flag in Pyeongchang.

    >>

    LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) - Russia's top Olympic official apologized to the International Olympic Committee board for doping violations ahead of its ruling that Russian athletes must compete under a neutral flag in Pyeongchang.

    >>
    •   