Spokane mother recovers stolen van, but with other people's belongings inside

Spokane mother recovers stolen van, but with other people's belongings insidePosted: Updated:
Spokane woman finds needle in bottle of conditioner
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman found a hypodermic needle inside of conditioner she just purchased. Now she wants to know how something like this could happen. Monday night as Jenee Dumas Brownlee was washing her hair something strange happened. "I opened the cap and squeezed it out and a needle cap came out into my hand," Brownlee said.>>
Popular Spokane Valley Christmas display's future in danger
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - If you’ve ever driven by South Keller Road in the month of December, chances are you’ve seen a beautiful tree lit up all the way to the top. But the homeowner is now asking for the community’s help as it’s dying. Darin Honodel says it’s been lit up for about the last 20 years and to string up the lights takes six weeks. “Working nights, weekends, taking time off from work – it really is quite the adventure,” he...>>
Bullying drives 13-year-old to kill herself and even after her death, bullying continues
KHQ.COM - For a California family whose daughter was bullied to the point of suicide, not only are they trying to cope with the loss of their little girl, they are continuing to get horrible messages from those who bullied her. 13-year-old Rosalie Avila was found hanging in her closet Tuesday last week with a suicide note that read, "Sorry, Mom and Dad. I love you. Sorry, Mom, you’re gonna find me like this.">>
Notorious 'Piggy Back Bandit' spotted in North Central High School
SPOKANE, Wash. - A man known as the Piggyback Bandit who has been freaking out high school athletes for some five years was spotted at North Central High School last Thursday. Kevin Morrison with Spokane Public Schools says school resource officers have been alerted to keep a look out for Sherwin Shayegan after he showed up at North Central on November 30.>>
Spokane police searching for mom, 2-year-old child
SPOKANE, Wash. - On December 4, the Spokane Police Department received a report of a missing child that was taken from a treatment facility by his mother. Both mother and child were court ordered to be staying at the facility. Due to the violation of this order, the child is considered to be in imminent risk of harm and is to be placed in protective custody.>>
Police respond to school shooting in Graham, Washington
GRAHAM, Wash. - The Pierce County Sheriff's Office is responding to a school shooting outside of Graham-Kapowsin High School in Graham, Washington Tuesday afternoon. Two students have reportedly been shot. One student was found in a locker room and another student was found in a parking lot by the football field.>>
Spokane woman finds needle in bottle of conditioner
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman found a hypodermic needle inside of conditioner she just purchased. Now she wants to know how something like this could happen. Monday night as Jenee Dumas Brownlee was washing her hair something strange happened. "I opened the cap and squeezed it out and a needle cap came out into my hand," Brownlee said.>>
Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, December 5th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, December 5th.>>
The Latest: Russian Olympic head apologized to IOC
LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) - Russia's top Olympic official apologized to the International Olympic Committee board for doping violations ahead of its ruling that Russian athletes must compete under a neutral flag in Pyeongchang.>>
Netflix writes accused actor Masterson out of comedy
NEW YORK (AP) - Netflix says it has written actor Danny Masterson out of the comedy "The Ranch" with Los Angeles police investigating sexual assault claims against him that date back to the 2000s. Masterson said Tuesday he was disappointed with the decision, saying that in the current climate people are presumed guilty the moment they are accused.>>
Spokane mom forced to dip into Christmas fund after tire slashed
SPOKANE, Wash. - A mother of five is crushed after her tire was slashed just outside of her child's elementary school. She said the money to buy a new tire had to come from what she had been setting aside for Christmas presents. "I was volunteering for a field trip," said Katrina Vansant. "We went downtown all day. I was buckling up my kids, getting them ready to go home from school.">>
Spokane mother recovers stolen van, but with other people's belongings inside
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane mother who had her brand new van stolen right before her birthday gets it back but with more than she bargained for. Vallerie Katrell says when the van came back, the inside was a total mess – garbage, food, needles, and even some writing on the roof of her car. “Just tore up,” she says. “They even stole our license plate.” As soon as she looked inside, she couldn’t find anything of hers – her children’s clothe...>>
Priest River mom says daughters were sexually harassed on school bus
PRIEST RIVER, Idaho - Ashley Dinwiddie is just like any mom; she wants what’s best for her kids. “They were very distraught,” she said. But a conversation about sexual harassment wasn’t one she was expecting to have this early her six, eight, and ten year old daughters.>>
Surveillance video helps Coeur d'Alene business owners track down thief
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - It happened in the blink of an eye. Vanessa Bark, the co-owner of the Coeur d’Alene Exchange, says she was changing her son’s diaper when a man she says stole her cellphone and some other items on the counter at the business yesterday. Surveillance video captured at the store shows the man looking around and then reaching for the items on the counter and then swipe her cellphone next to the cash register.>>
Popular Spokane Valley Christmas display's future in danger
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - If you’ve ever driven by South Keller Road in the month of December, chances are you’ve seen a beautiful tree lit up all the way to the top. But the homeowner is now asking for the community’s help as it’s dying. Darin Honodel says it’s been lit up for about the last 20 years and to string up the lights takes six weeks. “Working nights, weekends, taking time off from work – it really is quite the adventure,” he...>>
Trump to declare Jerusalem as Israeli capital
JERUSALEM (AP) - U.S. officials say President Donald Trump will recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital Wednesday and instruct the State Department to begin the multi-year process of moving the American embassy from Tel Aviv to the holy city. The officials say recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital will be an acknowledgement of "historical and current reality" rather than a political statement.>>
