Spokane mother recovers stolen van, but with other people's belongings inside

A Spokane mother who had her brand new van stolen right before her birthday gets it back but with more than she bargained for.

Vallerie Katrell says when the van came back, the inside was a total mess – garbage, food, needles, and even some writing on the roof of her car.

“Just tore up,” she says. “They even stole our license plate.”

As soon as she looked inside, she couldn’t find anything of hers – her children’s clothes and her belongings. But then, she found a bag filled with something else.

“It's just pictures after pictures,” she says.

There were lots of photo albums, some Mother’s Day cards, some pay stubs that listed addresses from Kentucky to Marysville, WA.

She doesn’t know whom they belong to and just wants to get it back since they’re sentimental items.

“That stuff is irreplaceable,” she says.

