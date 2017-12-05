Ice Ribbon versus Ice Palace: More than just looks

We’ve all heard the saying, “Out with the old, and in with the new.” For hockey players, figure skaters, and ice-skating enthusiasts, that’s finally a reality at Riverfront Park.

The much-anticipated Ice Ribbon opens Friday, and while some aren’t happy with the changes, Park staff promise the new look will bring opportunities not possible at the Ice Palace.

“Things are changing,” said Riverfront Park Director, Jon Moog. “Things are changing for the better we think.”

Moog says because the Park is no longer renting out the ice for hockey and figure skating, they will be able to have more activities for the public.

“You might see yoga on ice, or skating with Santa, or DJ nights with lights and music,” said Moog. “Those are things we would never have done in the old Ice Palace.”

Moog says unlike the Ice Palace, the Ice Ribbon will not operate like a tradition rink with traditional games and activities.

“With the new Ice Ribbon it’s more of a recreational ice-skating experience,” said Moog.

Of course, there are obvious differences between the two models. Some, however, are not so easy to see, but skaters should be able to feel them under their blades.

Much like a trail, the Ice Ribbon has a notable slant throughout the track. The difference between the highest point of ice and the lowest is three feet.

The Ice Ribbon’s Grand Opening Ceremony will be at 5 p.m. on Friday. There will be photo booths, arts and crafts, an ice lounge, and free hot chocolate.