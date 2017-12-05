Flight makes an emergency landing in Billings for potty break

A Delta flight made an emergency landing on Saturday when all bathrooms stopped working. According to the Aviation Herald , the plane was flying from New York on its way to Seattle when the passengers began to form a line at the bathroom saying that they had to "go really bad."

The crew diverted the flight to Billings when they were about 200 miles away from the airport. After 30 minutes, the flight landing at the Billings Airport but there was no gate for them to pull into. The plane then taxied over to an area where the planes usually go to park and advised that there were a couple of passengers that "needed to find a lavatory very urgently."

The passengers were let off the plane to relieve themselves and remained grounded for almost 3 hours. The plane arrived in Seattle three and a half hours after they were scheduled to arrive.