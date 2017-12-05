Man who shot at officers in Hillyard identified - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Man who shot at officers in Hillyard identified

by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
SPOKANE, Wash. -

The man who shot at officers who were responding to a domestic violence call in Hillyard last month has been identified as 59-year-old James Danforth. The officers involved in the shooting have also been identified. 

Detectives from the Spokane Investigative Regional Response (SIRR) team continue to investigate the officer involved shooting that happened on November 28. The SIRR Team was activated after two Spokane Police officers fired their weapons. 

Officers responded to the residence in the 2900 block of E. Rowan just before 6 p.m. after a 911 domestic violence call was reported. Upon their arrive, responding officers were not able to find the suspect and began to process the domestic violence crime scene. Initial information indicated that officers were on scene for about an hour and a half when a man, later identified as Danforth, began shooting at the officers as they exited their patrol car.

After exchanging gunfire the two officers immediately rendered first aid to Danforth who was taken to an area hospital, and later was pronounced dead.

The two officers involved in the shooting were identified Tuesday. Officer David Stone has been with Spokane Police since 2010. Officer Brent Armstrong was hired by SPD in January 2017. 

