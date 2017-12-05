Missing mom and 2-year-old child found safe, child placed in protective custody

UPDATE: Spokane Police Department confirms that Danielle Graves and her child have been found safe in Arlington, WA. The missing person report has been settled and Danielle's child has been placed in protective custody.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

On December 4, the Spokane Police Department received a report of a missing child that was taken from a treatment facility by his mother. Both mother and child were court ordered to be staying at the facility. Due to the violation of this order, the child is considered to be in imminent risk of harm and is to be placed in protective custody.

The child is a two year old male with black hair and brown eyes. Danielle Graves, the mother, is a 21 year old white female. She is 5’06”, 120 lbs with brown hair and blue eyes.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of the child or Danielle Graves, please call 911 and reference #2017-20239455.