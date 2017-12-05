Parents hurt in Grant County house fire, children escape unharme - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Parents hurt in Grant County house fire, children escape unharmed

by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. -

About 9:30 p.m. Monday night, Grant County fire crews responded to the 6300 block of Rd. B NW for a home on fire. Arriving units found the home and a car fully ablaze. The family's story of survival is a great reminder that keeping your doors closed stops a fire from spreading and gives you time to escape. 

Firefighters say the family was sleeping when the mother woke up to the sound of breaking glass and other noises. The father got up and opened their bedroom door to the hallway when he was met by extreme heat, smoke and flames. The father suffered burns and smoke inhalation before shutting the door again. The mother screamed at her kids in the other room to get out. The mother was able to get her bedroom window open and get her young son and the father out through the window. The father was having trouble breathing and was close to passing out according to firefighters. The two older boys in the family escaped through their bedroom window and met the family outside.

 The older boy had seen smoke coming in from under his bedroom door. The boy had learned at school not to open the door but to get out the window and meet outside. This likely saved the boys from serious injury.

The father was flown to Harbor View with reported 2nd degree burns over 25 percent of his body. The mother suffered smoke inhalation and was released from the hospital. The kids were not hurt.

The home and belongings were a total loss but the family was thankful to get out alive. This is a stark reminder that smoke detectors give early warning and more time to escape. It also illustrates the importance of keeping doors closed while you sleep to stop a fire’s advancement and give you time to escape. Kudos to the older boys who put their fire safety lessons to practice.

