Escaped Idaho inmate captured in South Dakota after 19 years on the run

An inmate who escaped from what is now known as the East Boise Community Reentry Center 19 years ago is in custody after the Idaho Department of Correction’s Special Investigations Unit located her living under an assumed name in South Dakota.

Pennington County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Rhonda L. Blake, 57, at a home in Rapid City on Nov. 27, 2017. Blake had been a fugitive since walking away from what was then known as the Boise Work Center on December 24, 1998.

On May 27, 1997 in Gem County, Blake was placed on probation for 2 (two) years, 6 (six) months for illegal possession of a controlled substance. At the time of her escape, Blake was serving a 180-day rider for violating the terms of her probation.

In addition to being a fugitive, Blake was wanted in connection with a 2009 misdemeanor drunk-driving arrest in South Dakota. When that case is resolved, Blake will be extradited to Idaho to face charges related to her escape.