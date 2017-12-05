Popular Spokane Valley Christmas display's future in danger

If you’ve ever driven by South Keller Road in the month of December, chances are you’ve seen a beautiful tree lit up all the way to the top. But the homeowner is now asking for the community’s help as it’s dying.

Darin Honodel says it’s been lit up for about the last 20 years and to string up the lights takes six weeks.

“Working nights, weekends, taking time off from work – it really is quite the adventure,” he says.

There’s about 85,000 lights going straight up the 90-foot fir and onto each individual branch. It’s a magical sight for anyone who drives by.

“It's a lot of fun. That is the only reason these lights are still up. The amount of people that come by and they pretty much all say the exact same thing thank you this means so much to us and we really appreciate it. It’s part of our Christmas tradition. It's really touching,” he says.

But three years ago, Darin says they noticed the top of the tree was dying. He says experts told him the way to save the tree was to cut off the part on the top that’s dead, which would be about 30 feet of it. It’s going to cost about $5,000 to $6,000.

“We're just at a point where if it was something to keep going it was time to reach out and ask the community,” he says.

Darin wants to keep the magic of the neighborhood alive.

“People come to see the tree,” he says. “So we don't want to see it go.”

If you would like to help out with the costs: https://www.gofundme.com/savethebigtree