Surveillance video helps Coeur d'Alene business owners track down thief

It happened in the blink of an eye.

Vanessa Bark, the co-owner of the Coeur d’Alene Exchange, says she was changing her son’s diaper when a man she says stole her cellphone and some other items on the counter at the business yesterday.

Surveillance video captured at the store shows the man looking around and then reaching for the items on the counter and then swipe her cellphone next to the cash register.

Bark says the after theft happened, she and her husband called the police and filed a police report

Bark tells KHQ she got her phone and items back Tuesday afternoon after her husband went and confronted the man after they received a tip.

No word yet if the Barks plan to file charges.