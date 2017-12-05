Priest River mom says daughters were sexually harassed on school - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Priest River mom says daughters were sexually harassed on school bus

Posted: Updated:
by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
Connect
School bus crash in Rathdrum, ID School bus crash in Rathdrum, ID
PRIEST RIVER, Idaho -

Ashley Dinwiddie is just like any mom; she wants what’s best for her kids.

“They were very distraught,” she said.

But a conversation about sexual harassment wasn’t one she was expecting to have this early her six, eight, and ten year old daughters.

“That night they came home and in tears, they were crying so bad, they were afraid to go to school the next day, they were afraid to ride the bus,” Dinwiddie said.

She says it started on the school bus.

Students, she claims, said inappropriate things about the girls’ anatomy that shouldn’t be repeated.

That’s when she notified her daughters’ school.

“She said don't worry, disciplinary action has been taken,” Dinwiddie said describing her conversation with the principal at Priest River Elementary School.

But she says the problem continued and her girls came home crying again.

So she took it up with the district superintendent.

“Contacted the superintendent via email and again everything will be taken care of, policies and procedures are in place and were handled, there's nothing else we can do,” Dinwiddie said.

The West Bonner County School Superintendent tells KHQ the matter has been resolved but couldn’t go into specifics citing student confidentiality and personnel matters.

The superintendent added the investigation into the claims is case closed.

But Dinwiddie says the damage is already done.

“Not only are they afraid to go to school, they are afraid to ride the bus, but now they are telling me they had wished they never reported it,” she said, “so now I have three elementary school babies who are afraid to report to school officials that they were sexually harassed."

Dinwiddie added she will continue to not let her daughters ride the bus and that she wants the bus driver re-assigned to a different bus.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Spokane woman finds needle in bottle of conditioner

    Spokane woman finds needle in bottle of conditioner

    Wednesday, December 6 2017 2:09 AM EST2017-12-06 07:09:13 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman found a hypodermic needle inside of conditioner she just purchased. Now she wants to know how something like this could happen. Monday night as Jenee Dumas Brownlee was washing her hair something strange happened. "I opened the cap and squeezed it out and a needle cap came out into my hand," Brownlee said.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman found a hypodermic needle inside of conditioner she just purchased. Now she wants to know how something like this could happen. Monday night as Jenee Dumas Brownlee was washing her hair something strange happened. "I opened the cap and squeezed it out and a needle cap came out into my hand," Brownlee said.

    >>

  • Popular Spokane Valley Christmas display's future in danger

    Popular Spokane Valley Christmas display's future in danger

    Tuesday, December 5 2017 9:53 PM EST2017-12-06 02:53:05 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - If you’ve ever driven by South Keller Road in the month of December, chances are you’ve seen a beautiful tree lit up all the way to the top. But the homeowner is now asking for the community’s help as it’s dying. Darin Honodel says it’s been lit up for about the last 20 years and to string up the lights takes six weeks. “Working nights, weekends, taking time off from work – it really is quite the adventure,” he...

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - If you’ve ever driven by South Keller Road in the month of December, chances are you’ve seen a beautiful tree lit up all the way to the top. But the homeowner is now asking for the community’s help as it’s dying. Darin Honodel says it’s been lit up for about the last 20 years and to string up the lights takes six weeks. “Working nights, weekends, taking time off from work – it really is quite the adventure,” he...

    >>

  • Bullying drives 13-year-old to kill herself and even after her death, bullying continues

    Bullying drives 13-year-old to kill herself and even after her death, bullying continues

    Tuesday, December 5 2017 11:21 AM EST2017-12-05 16:21:40 GMT

    KHQ.COM - For a California family whose daughter was bullied to the point of suicide, not only are they trying to cope with the loss of their little girl, they are continuing to get horrible messages from those who bullied her. 13-year-old Rosalie Avila was found hanging in her closet Tuesday last week with a suicide note that read, "Sorry, Mom and Dad. I love you. Sorry, Mom, you’re gonna find me like this."

    >>

    KHQ.COM - For a California family whose daughter was bullied to the point of suicide, not only are they trying to cope with the loss of their little girl, they are continuing to get horrible messages from those who bullied her. 13-year-old Rosalie Avila was found hanging in her closet Tuesday last week with a suicide note that read, "Sorry, Mom and Dad. I love you. Sorry, Mom, you’re gonna find me like this."

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Spokane woman finds needle in bottle of conditioner

    Spokane woman finds needle in bottle of conditioner

    Wednesday, December 6 2017 2:09 AM EST2017-12-06 07:09:13 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman found a hypodermic needle inside of conditioner she just purchased. Now she wants to know how something like this could happen. Monday night as Jenee Dumas Brownlee was washing her hair something strange happened. "I opened the cap and squeezed it out and a needle cap came out into my hand," Brownlee said.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman found a hypodermic needle inside of conditioner she just purchased. Now she wants to know how something like this could happen. Monday night as Jenee Dumas Brownlee was washing her hair something strange happened. "I opened the cap and squeezed it out and a needle cap came out into my hand," Brownlee said.

    >>

  • Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, December 5th

    Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, December 5th

    Tuesday, December 5 2017 5:16 PM EST2017-12-05 22:16:12 GMT

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, December 5th.

    >>

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, December 5th.

    >>

  • The Latest: Russian Olympic head apologized to IOC

    The Latest: Russian Olympic head apologized to IOC

    Wednesday, December 6 2017 12:55 AM EST2017-12-06 05:55:30 GMT

    LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) - Russia's top Olympic official apologized to the International Olympic Committee board for doping violations ahead of its ruling that Russian athletes must compete under a neutral flag in Pyeongchang.

    >>

    LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) - Russia's top Olympic official apologized to the International Olympic Committee board for doping violations ahead of its ruling that Russian athletes must compete under a neutral flag in Pyeongchang.

    >>
    •   