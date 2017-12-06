Friends of Manito Holiday Open House and holiday light display launch this weekend!

SPOKANE, Wash. - It's the most wonderful time of the year especially for those who love to visit Spokane's iconic Manito Park. This Friday, December 8th, the holiday light display in the park will be in full force. The Gaiser Conservatory will be turned into a Christmas wonderland with over 40,000 lights covering the plants. The beautiful display will be turned on daily from noon - 7:30pm.



But that's not all! You also won't want to miss the The Friends of Manito Holiday Open House this weekend! There will be cookie decorating for the kids, refreshments and a visit from Santa. The Open House will run for the first two nights only, on Saturday December 9th and Sunday December 10th from 4:30 pm until 7:30 pm each night.



This event takes place in the Manito Meeting room located just east of the Gaiser Conservatory at 2020 S Tekoa St. Spokane, WA.



This event is free and open to the public.