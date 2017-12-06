Sen. Patty Murray among several female senators asking Al Franken to resign

KHQ.COM - Amid a fresh allegation that Senator Al Franken forcibly tried to kiss a woman in 2006, several democratic female senators are asking for his resignation.



Among his colleagues, Washington Senator Patty Murray. In a Facebook post she writes in part, "I’m shocked and appalled by Sen. Franken’s behavior. It’s clear to me that this has been a deeply harmful, persistent problem and a clear pattern over a long period of time. It’s time for him to step aside..."

Other female senators are also asking for his resignation. The senator is facing other allegations that he groped women.



Sen. Al Franken is denying an accusation by a former Democratic congressional aide that he tried to forcibly kiss her after a taping of his radio show in 2006.



The Minnesota Democrat says in a statement that the allegation - reported by Politico - is "categorically not true."



The woman, who's not identified by name, says Franken pursued her after her boss had left and she was collecting her belongings.



She says she ducked to avoid his lips. And she says Franken told her: "It's my right as an entertainer."



Franken says in his statement that the idea he'd claim such behavior as a right as an entertainer is "preposterous."



The senator is facing a Senate Ethics Committee investigation into previous claims by other women that he groped them.