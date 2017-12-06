Spread of Los Angeles wildfire stopped

Spread of Los Angeles wildfire stoppedPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
The simple way to burglar proof your garage
The simple way to burglar proof your garage
SPOKANE, Wash. - Most people have automatic garage door openers and you probably think your garage door is secure. But thieves have been using a new way to break in with just a few household items. Experts say there is a simple solution for you prevent them from getting in.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Most people have automatic garage door openers and you probably think your garage door is secure. But thieves have been using a new way to break in with just a few household items. Experts say there is a simple solution for you prevent them from getting in.>>
Police: DUI suspect dances on car, flees on kid's scooter
Police: DUI suspect dances on car, flees on kid's scooter
RENO, Nev. (AP) - Police say a Nevada woman was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving after she drove down a highway the wrong way, danced atop her SUV and attempted to flee from officers on a kid's scooter. Police in the city of Sparks answered a call Saturday for a wrong-way driver and found 27-year-old Sabra Bewley's Jeep Cherokee some 20 yards up a hill off a highway.>>
RENO, Nev. (AP) - Police say a Nevada woman was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving after she drove down a highway the wrong way, danced atop her SUV and attempted to flee from officers on a kid's scooter. Police in the city of Sparks answered a call Saturday for a wrong-way driver and found 27-year-old Sabra Bewley's Jeep Cherokee some 20 yards up a hill off a highway.>>
Self-styled prophet charged with kidnapping 2 girls
Self-styled prophet charged with kidnapping 2 girls
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - A man described as a self-styled prophet is being charged with child abuse and kidnapping after two girls were found hidden in plastic water barrels near what authorities called a makeshift compound in a desert area of southern Utah. Six counts were filed Wednesday against 34-year-old Samuel Shaffer, who police say was in an upstart group with beliefs in doomsday and polygamy.>>
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - A man described as a self-styled prophet is being charged with child abuse and kidnapping after two girls were found hidden in plastic water barrels near what authorities called a makeshift compound in a desert area of southern Utah. Six counts were filed Wednesday against 34-year-old Samuel Shaffer, who police say was in an upstart group with beliefs in doomsday and polygamy.>>
Cops: Woman parks in police chief's spot while smoking pot
Cops: Woman parks in police chief's spot while smoking pot
NORTHPORT, N.Y. (AP) - Authorities say a woman arriving at a Long Island court to answer a marijuana possession summons was smoking pot when she parked her vehicle in the local police chief's spot. Newsday reports that the 26-year-old woman had been ticketed in May for unlawful possession of marijuana.>>
NORTHPORT, N.Y. (AP) - Authorities say a woman arriving at a Long Island court to answer a marijuana possession summons was smoking pot when she parked her vehicle in the local police chief's spot. Newsday reports that the 26-year-old woman had been ticketed in May for unlawful possession of marijuana.>>
Surveillance video shows man using blowtorch on Spokane ATM
Surveillance video shows man using blowtorch on Spokane ATM
SPOKANE, Wash. - Numerica Credit Union has released surveillance video of the 29-year-old suspected of using a blowtorch on a drive-thru ATM on E. Lyons Ave. last month. Police say Kirk Fisher was arrested after taking the torch to the machine. He was charged with first degree malicious mischief and second degree arson. The blowtorch and some other items were left at the scene.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Numerica Credit Union has released surveillance video of the 29-year-old suspected of using a blowtorch on a drive-thru ATM on E. Lyons Ave. last month. Police say Kirk Fisher was arrested after taking the torch to the machine. He was charged with first degree malicious mischief and second degree arson. The blowtorch and some other items were left at the scene.>>
Police: Woman drove with transit sign sticking out of car
Police: Woman drove with transit sign sticking out of car
SOUTH HACKENSACK, N.J. (AP) - Police in New Jersey say a woman was drunk when she continued driving with a mass transit sign sticking out of the roof of her car. The 52-year-old was pulled over Saturday on Route 46 in South Hackensack when police noticed something odd. Police say the woman had a New Jersey Transit sign protruding through the roof of her car.>>
SOUTH HACKENSACK, N.J. (AP) - Police in New Jersey say a woman was drunk when she continued driving with a mass transit sign sticking out of the roof of her car. The 52-year-old was pulled over Saturday on Route 46 in South Hackensack when police noticed something odd. Police say the woman had a New Jersey Transit sign protruding through the roof of her car.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Vote for the best 'No Shave November' facial hair in the Spokane Police Department
KHQ.COM - The Spokane Police Department is asking for you vote to decide which officer has the best facial hair for those who participated in "No Shave November" in the fight against cancer. Seven officers participated in the cause to raise money for the Community Cancer Fund, a local charity that raises money for people battling cancer in the Inland NW. But this year, a prize for the best facial hair is on the line.>>
KHQ.COM - The Spokane Police Department is asking for you vote to decide which officer has the best facial hair for those who participated in "No Shave November" in the fight against cancer. Seven officers participated in the cause to raise money for the Community Cancer Fund, a local charity that raises money for people battling cancer in the Inland NW. But this year, a prize for the best facial hair is on the line.>>
Senator Al Franken announces he will resign amid sexual misconduct allegations
Senator Al Franken announces he will resign amid sexual misconduct allegations
WASHINGTON (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Al Franken is resigning amid multiple sexual misconduct allegations. Once a rising star in the Democratic Party, Franken made the announcement in a speech Thursday on the Senate floor. The two-term lawmaker has repeatedly apologized as several women stepped forward to accuse him of sexually inappropriate behavior, from groping to forcibly trying to kiss them.>>
WASHINGTON (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Al Franken is resigning amid multiple sexual misconduct allegations. Once a rising star in the Democratic Party, Franken made the announcement in a speech Thursday on the Senate floor. The two-term lawmaker has repeatedly apologized as several women stepped forward to accuse him of sexually inappropriate behavior, from groping to forcibly trying to kiss them.>>
Shooting reported at New Mexico high school
Shooting reported at New Mexico high school
AZTEC, N.M. (AP) - Authorities are responding to a shooting at a high school in northwest New Mexico. Deputies with the San Juan County Sheriff's Office told reporters that a suspect was in custody but they did not release any other information. Sheriff Ken Christesen confirms the shooting at Aztec High School on Thursday morning. He did not say whether anyone had been injured or killed.>>
AZTEC, N.M. (AP) - Authorities are responding to a shooting at a high school in northwest New Mexico. Deputies with the San Juan County Sheriff's Office told reporters that a suspect was in custody but they did not release any other information. Sheriff Ken Christesen confirms the shooting at Aztec High School on Thursday morning. He did not say whether anyone had been injured or killed.>>
Former police officer to be sentenced on underlying offense of 2nd degree murder in death of unarmed black man
Former police officer to be sentenced on underlying offense of 2nd degree murder in death of unarmed black man
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - A federal judge has ruled that a former South Carolina officer committed second-degree murder when he shot an unarmed black motorist to death. U.S. District Judge David Norton on Thursday made that determination in the April 2015 shooting of Walter Scott. The ruling comes as part of federal sentencing proceedings for Michael Slager.>>
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - A federal judge has ruled that a former South Carolina officer committed second-degree murder when he shot an unarmed black motorist to death. U.S. District Judge David Norton on Thursday made that determination in the April 2015 shooting of Walter Scott. The ruling comes as part of federal sentencing proceedings for Michael Slager.>>
Surveillance video shows man using blowtorch on Spokane ATM
Surveillance video shows man using blowtorch on Spokane ATM
SPOKANE, Wash. - Numerica Credit Union has released surveillance video of the 29-year-old suspected of using a blowtorch on a drive-thru ATM on E. Lyons Ave. last month. Police say Kirk Fisher was arrested after taking the torch to the machine. He was charged with first degree malicious mischief and second degree arson. The blowtorch and some other items were left at the scene.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Numerica Credit Union has released surveillance video of the 29-year-old suspected of using a blowtorch on a drive-thru ATM on E. Lyons Ave. last month. Police say Kirk Fisher was arrested after taking the torch to the machine. He was charged with first degree malicious mischief and second degree arson. The blowtorch and some other items were left at the scene.>>
Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, December 6th
Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, December 6th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, December 6th.>>
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, December 6th.>>
Cops: Woman parks in police chief's spot while smoking pot
Cops: Woman parks in police chief's spot while smoking pot
NORTHPORT, N.Y. (AP) - Authorities say a woman arriving at a Long Island court to answer a marijuana possession summons was smoking pot when she parked her vehicle in the local police chief's spot. Newsday reports that the 26-year-old woman had been ticketed in May for unlawful possession of marijuana.>>
NORTHPORT, N.Y. (AP) - Authorities say a woman arriving at a Long Island court to answer a marijuana possession summons was smoking pot when she parked her vehicle in the local police chief's spot. Newsday reports that the 26-year-old woman had been ticketed in May for unlawful possession of marijuana.>>
Police: Woman drove with transit sign sticking out of car
Police: Woman drove with transit sign sticking out of car
SOUTH HACKENSACK, N.J. (AP) - Police in New Jersey say a woman was drunk when she continued driving with a mass transit sign sticking out of the roof of her car. The 52-year-old was pulled over Saturday on Route 46 in South Hackensack when police noticed something odd. Police say the woman had a New Jersey Transit sign protruding through the roof of her car.>>
SOUTH HACKENSACK, N.J. (AP) - Police in New Jersey say a woman was drunk when she continued driving with a mass transit sign sticking out of the roof of her car. The 52-year-old was pulled over Saturday on Route 46 in South Hackensack when police noticed something odd. Police say the woman had a New Jersey Transit sign protruding through the roof of her car.>>
VW senior manager gets 7 years in US prison
VW senior manager gets 7 years in US prison
DETROIT (AP) - A Volkswagen senior manager has been sentenced to seven years in a U.S. prison for concealing software that was used to evade pollution limits on nearly 600,000 diesel vehicles.>>
DETROIT (AP) - A Volkswagen senior manager has been sentenced to seven years in a U.S. prison for concealing software that was used to evade pollution limits on nearly 600,000 diesel vehicles.>>
Self-styled prophet charged with kidnapping 2 girls
Self-styled prophet charged with kidnapping 2 girls
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - A man described as a self-styled prophet is being charged with child abuse and kidnapping after two girls were found hidden in plastic water barrels near what authorities called a makeshift compound in a desert area of southern Utah. Six counts were filed Wednesday against 34-year-old Samuel Shaffer, who police say was in an upstart group with beliefs in doomsday and polygamy.>>
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - A man described as a self-styled prophet is being charged with child abuse and kidnapping after two girls were found hidden in plastic water barrels near what authorities called a makeshift compound in a desert area of southern Utah. Six counts were filed Wednesday against 34-year-old Samuel Shaffer, who police say was in an upstart group with beliefs in doomsday and polygamy.>>