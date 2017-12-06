Coeur d'Alene couple reunited with wedding rings after escaping house fire

A Coeur d'Alene family is finding a glimmer of hope after they lost nearly everything in an early morning house fire last Tuesday.

Chuck and Kristi Mendoza thought their wedding rings were among items they'd never see again.

Firefighters recovered Kristi's near where she remembered leaving her ring before flames forced the family to evacuate. Crews searched and searched for Chuck's ring with nothing to show.

"The amount of damage was too much with char, soot, water, and insulation so thick...how could you find anything, much less a wedding ring that started the evening on a night stand?" Chuck wrote on his Facebook page.

Some time later, Chuck returned to the ruins to search once more. "We went in later, Bobby and I, he looked around lifting up mounds of debris and then said "Is this it"! I literally heard the Hallelujah Chorus “Hallelujah, Praise the Lord” and just cried. I never thought I would see my custom ring again!" Chuck wrote.