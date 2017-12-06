EWU Associate Director of Athletics faces theft charges

A current Eastern Washington Athletic Department employee is facing felony theft charges.

According to court documents obtained by KHQ, Associate Director of Athletics Don Ross is accused of stealing over $4,000 from two separate fundraisers in 2014. Ross was responsible for fundraising for the athletic department, which included organizing raffles and depositing the funds. According to the court documents, Ross stated that he "didn't know who delivered the deposit or where it was left."

Despite the allegations, Ross is still employed by the school.

Eastern told KHQ that he's no longer serving as the financial officer, but would not comment any further due to the pending legal matter.

Ross is scheduled to go to trial in April of 2018.