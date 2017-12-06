2 flu-related deaths reported in Flathead County - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

2 flu-related deaths reported in Flathead County

Posted: Updated:
2 flu-related deaths reported in Flathead County 2 flu-related deaths reported in Flathead County
KALISPELL, Mont. -

 (AP) - Two Flathead County residents over the age of 65 have died due to complications from influenza.
  
The state Department of Public Health and Human Services says the deaths reported by the Flathead City-County Health Department on Wednesday are the first two flu-related deaths reported in the state this season.
  
Last year, the flu contributed to 56 deaths in Montana.
  
Health officials urge anyone ages 6 months or older to be vaccinated against influenza, a highly contagious virus whose symptoms include fever, chills, congestion, runny nose, sore throat, headache, muscle ache and fatigue. Vaccines are especially recommended for people ages 65 or older, young children and people with chronic health conditions or weakened immune systems.
  
It takes about two weeks after receiving a flu shot to develop antibodies against the virus.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

12/6/2017 12:03:45 PM (GMT -8:00)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • The simple way to burglar proof your garage

    The simple way to burglar proof your garage

    Wednesday, December 6 2017 9:31 PM EST2017-12-07 02:31:47 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Most people have automatic garage door openers and you probably think your garage door is secure. But thieves have been using a new way to break in with just a few household items. Experts say there is a simple solution for you prevent them from getting in.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Most people have automatic garage door openers and you probably think your garage door is secure. But thieves have been using a new way to break in with just a few household items. Experts say there is a simple solution for you prevent them from getting in.

    >>

  • Police: DUI suspect dances on car, flees on kid's scooter

    Police: DUI suspect dances on car, flees on kid's scooter

    Monday, December 4 2017 9:26 PM EST2017-12-05 02:26:49 GMT

    RENO, Nev. (AP) - Police say a Nevada woman was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving after she drove down a highway the wrong way, danced atop her SUV and attempted to flee from officers on a kid's scooter.    Police in the city of Sparks answered a call Saturday for a wrong-way driver and found 27-year-old Sabra Bewley's Jeep Cherokee some 20 yards up a hill off a highway.

    >>

    RENO, Nev. (AP) - Police say a Nevada woman was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving after she drove down a highway the wrong way, danced atop her SUV and attempted to flee from officers on a kid's scooter.    Police in the city of Sparks answered a call Saturday for a wrong-way driver and found 27-year-old Sabra Bewley's Jeep Cherokee some 20 yards up a hill off a highway.

    >>

  • Self-styled prophet charged with kidnapping 2 girls

    Self-styled prophet charged with kidnapping 2 girls

    Wednesday, December 6 2017 11:04 PM EST2017-12-07 04:04:45 GMT

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - A man described as a self-styled prophet is being charged with child abuse and kidnapping after two girls were found hidden in plastic water barrels near what authorities called a makeshift compound in a desert area of southern Utah.    Six counts were filed Wednesday against 34-year-old Samuel Shaffer, who police say was in an upstart group with beliefs in doomsday and polygamy.

    >>

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - A man described as a self-styled prophet is being charged with child abuse and kidnapping after two girls were found hidden in plastic water barrels near what authorities called a makeshift compound in a desert area of southern Utah.    Six counts were filed Wednesday against 34-year-old Samuel Shaffer, who police say was in an upstart group with beliefs in doomsday and polygamy.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Vote for the best 'No Shave November' facial hair in the Spokane Police Department

    Thursday, December 7 2017 12:40 PM EST2017-12-07 17:40:13 GMT

    KHQ.COM - The Spokane Police Department is asking for you vote to decide which officer has the best facial hair for those who participated in "No Shave November" in the fight against cancer. Seven officers participated in the cause to raise money for the Community Cancer Fund, a local charity that raises money for people battling cancer in the Inland NW. But this year, a prize for the best facial hair is on the line.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - The Spokane Police Department is asking for you vote to decide which officer has the best facial hair for those who participated in "No Shave November" in the fight against cancer. Seven officers participated in the cause to raise money for the Community Cancer Fund, a local charity that raises money for people battling cancer in the Inland NW. But this year, a prize for the best facial hair is on the line.

    >>

  • Senator Al Franken announces he will resign amid sexual misconduct allegations

    Senator Al Franken announces he will resign amid sexual misconduct allegations

    Thursday, December 7 2017 12:07 PM EST2017-12-07 17:07:45 GMT

    WASHINGTON (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Al Franken is resigning amid multiple sexual misconduct allegations. Once a rising star in the Democratic Party, Franken made the announcement in a speech Thursday on the Senate floor. The two-term lawmaker has repeatedly apologized as several women stepped forward to accuse him of sexually inappropriate behavior, from groping to forcibly trying to kiss them.

    >>

    WASHINGTON (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Al Franken is resigning amid multiple sexual misconduct allegations. Once a rising star in the Democratic Party, Franken made the announcement in a speech Thursday on the Senate floor. The two-term lawmaker has repeatedly apologized as several women stepped forward to accuse him of sexually inappropriate behavior, from groping to forcibly trying to kiss them.

    >>

  • Shooting reported at New Mexico high school

    Shooting reported at New Mexico high school

    Thursday, December 7 2017 11:49 AM EST2017-12-07 16:49:51 GMT

    AZTEC, N.M. (AP) - Authorities are responding to a shooting at a high school in northwest New Mexico.   Deputies with the San Juan County Sheriff's Office told reporters that a suspect was in custody but they did not release any other information.   Sheriff Ken Christesen confirms the shooting at Aztec High School on Thursday morning. He did not say whether anyone had been injured or killed.

    >>

    AZTEC, N.M. (AP) - Authorities are responding to a shooting at a high school in northwest New Mexico.   Deputies with the San Juan County Sheriff's Office told reporters that a suspect was in custody but they did not release any other information.   Sheriff Ken Christesen confirms the shooting at Aztec High School on Thursday morning. He did not say whether anyone had been injured or killed.

    >>
    •   