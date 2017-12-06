Man who killed Boise State student gets life in prison

(AP) - A 62-year-old man who killed an 18-year-old Boise State University student and dumped her body in a creek has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.



Bruce Marchant received the sentence Wednesday in 4th District Court after prosecutors argued Marchant will be dangerous for the rest of his life.



Marchant in September pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in a deal with prosecutors who agreed to drop rape and kidnapping charges.



Boise State University student Sierra Bush was reported missing September 2016. Her body was found south of Idaho City, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) northwest of Boise, the following month.



The Boise county coroner said Bush died from asphyxiation.



Marchant was arrested in New York City in December 2016 and extradited to Idaho in April.

12/6/2017 10:55:29 AM (GMT -8:00)