2 arrested in shooting outside Graham-Kapowsin High School

(AP) - Two suspects have been arrested following the shooting of two students outside a high school in Graham, Washington.



KOMO reports that a getaway car has also been located in connection with Tuesday's shooting at Graham-Kapowsin High School. The male students shot were hospitalized and expected to survive. One of the students was found in a parking lot near the football field. The other student was found inside a locker room.



Pierce County Sheriff's spokesman Ed Troyer said the shooting happened outside the school at the scene of a prearranged fight. But before the fight started, someone in the getaway car fired multiple rounds, hitting the two students. Troyer said one of the two victims may have been a bystander who had no knowledge of the fight.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

12/6/2017 10:38:14 AM (GMT -8:00)