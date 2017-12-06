Detectives need your help tracking down man who stole liquor from Yokes Market

Spokane Valley Major Crimes Detectives need your help finding a man they say stole liquor from Yokes Market.

On November 15, 2017, at approximately 11:50 p.m., an employee of Yokes Market, located at 13014 E. Sprague, noticed a man enter the store and go to the liquor isle. The man grabbed three bottles of liquor and began running toward the front doors.

Deputies say the employee intercepted the suspect in between two set of exit doors in an attempt to stop the theft. The suspect dropped two of the bottles, which shattered when the hit the ground. The suspect swung the third bottle and hit the employee on the left side of his head/face before fleeing the store on foot.

The employee stated he temporarily blacked out from the blow to his head and was bleeding heavily from the wound he received. He was provided medical attention for his injuries.

The suspect was described as an adult, white or Hispanic, male with a dark mustache. He was wearing a red under-shirt, red and black poncho-style hoodie, gray pants, and a black beanie.

If you can help identify this male suspect or provide information regarding this incident, you are asked to call Major Crimes Detective Marc Melville at 509-477-3325 reference #10153728.