New Mexico billboard calling church 'fake news' causes stir

A billboard along Interstate 25 is causing some controversy near Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The billboard shows a picture of a nativity scene and reads, "Just skip church. It's all fake news." Underneath it reads, "Happy Holidays from American Atheists!"

Some are calling the billboard offensive.

KOB-TV reports Richard Mansfield, a senior pastor at New Beginnings Church near the billboard has already offended some of his congregation.

"I think they're trying to give a slap in the face to not only the Christian community but people that have faith and people that have hope," he said.

National Program Director for American Atheists Nick Fish but says it's not the goal to be offensive.

"We want people to realize we're starting a conversation by being a little funny and trying to be a little cheeky about it. We do want to get a rise out of them, but the idea is not to be offensive," Fish said.

He said the goal of the billboard is to start a conversation by reminding people that there are millions of atheists in the country.