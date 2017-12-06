Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon sued for sexual harassment

Former Seahawk and Husky star and Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon has been sued for sexual harassment by a woman who worked for his sports marketing firm.

According to The Washington Post, 32-year-old Wendy Haskell alleges in a lawsuit that Moon required her to wear thong underwear and share his bed during business trips. The lawsuit, filed in California on Monday also alleges Moon said she had to comply to remain with the firm and mentioned that "his prior assistant accepted the same arrangement."

According to the lawsuit, Moon also committed sexual battery by grabbing the woman between the legs during a business trip to Seattle. During another trip, the lawsuit says, Moon allegedly pulled off her bathing suit after slipping a drug in her drink.

Moon co-founded the sports marketing firm Sports 1 Marketing in 2010. Haskell was hired in July and accompanied Moon on regular business trips for public appearances and charity events. Haskell says she was demoted in firm after complaining about Moon's sexual advances.

Moon played in the NFL from 1984 to 2000 with the Houston Oilers, Minnesota Vikings, Seattle Seahawks and Kansas City Chiefs. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2006. Moon currently works as a color commentator for Seahawks games on the radio.