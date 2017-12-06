Forget the fruit cake; introducing the Christmas pizza

Up until now, the strangest holiday concoction to rival the controversial fruit cake was Buddy the elf's breakfast spaghetti. Thanks to the internet, we are welcoming another to the lineup: behold, the Christmas pizza.

Sunday, Twitter user @toxicsmore posted a picture of the Christmas creation, that some argue is worse than putting pineapple on pizza. It is essentially a cheese pizza covered in candy canes and adorned with mini Santa candies.

The meal caused quite an upset online, with some threatening to call the police, but it was met mostly with a long list of questions by those that came across it in their news feed.