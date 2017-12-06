Behind the scenes look at Ice Ribbon’s skate rental shop

In just two days, hundreds of people will experience a new era of entertainment in downtown Spokane.

The Ice Ribbon at Riverfront Park opens Friday, and to make sure hockey players, figure skaters, and ice-skating enthusiasts are comfortable on the ice, the staff at the skate rental shop have been preparing for the masses.

“We’ll be busy, but we’ll do our best to accommodate everyone,” said Attractions and Maintenance Manager, Cheryl Cieveke. “We’re ready for it, we’re really excited.”

Cieveke and her staff have to account for 500 pairs of ice skates.

“We are very strict about them being put back in the right place,” said Cieveke. “So when you grab a size eight they’re both eights, not an eight and nine, and that there’s a left and a right.”

Cieveke says all of the skates are organized by style (figure or hockey), and then size. The skates are rotated with others throughout the winter season while they get a good sharpening.

“There will be a cycle where we will always be sharpening some,” said Cieveke. Bringing back, replenishing. We’ll be on a cycle once we get going and learn what the ice does to the skates.”

Ice skate rentals will cost $4.50 for all ages. Admission will cost $6.50 for adults and $4.50 for children 12 and under.

There will be discounts available for senior citizens, AAA members, military members, and college students. There will be no charge for skate rentals on Monday nights.