Christmas presents destroyed in UPS facility fire

A fire at a UPS facility in Maryland might delay the holiday gift giving for online shoppers. According to WUSA, firefighters arrived to the facility Monday evening and found 10 trucks and a loading building engulfed in flames. Firefighters said the sprinkler system in the building activated, keeping the flames from spreading.

Officials told WUSA that they weren't sure how many packages the fire destroyed, but are rerouting those that are deliverable. Workers are contacting shippers of items that the fire damaged.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

For more information on what to do if a package has been damaged in UPS shipping, click here.