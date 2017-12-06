Arizona firefighters finish decorating after dad takes a spill

Firefighters in Mesa, Arizona went the extra mile while responding to a medical call Wednesday morning.

Mesa Fire and Medical Department tweeted that they responded to a call after a father fell from a ladder while putting up his Christmas lights. When they realized the man wouldn't be able to keep putting lights up, firefighters stuck around to finish the job.

The good deed has gotten attention on social media with hundreds of likes and retweets.

The fire crews remind anyone putting up lights for the holiday season not to lean too far from the ladder or overreach. Be safe and move the ladder instead.