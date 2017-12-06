The simple way to burglar proof your garage

Most people have automatic garage door openers and you probably think your garage door is secure. But thieves have been using a new way to break in with just a few household items. Experts say there is a simple solution for you prevent them from getting in.

Deputy Chris Johnston with the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office says thieves have been wedging open garage doors and taking something metal like a clothes hanger to pull on the release to get the roll up door to open.

The solution? A zip tie. Johnston says put the zip tie through the release where the rope goes through then zip tie that to the trolley itself. Most modern doors have a hole right above it where you can put the zip tie through and tighten it. If there isn’t a hole, you can drill one. That will keep the release from being pulled and you can still use it if the power goes out.

If your garage also has a regular door, check the dead bolt. Make sure it has a one-inch throw and also tap it to make sure it doesn’t return. Also, check the screws in what’s call the striker plate along the door. Deputy Johnston says most are 1-inch long, but you can switch them to a screw that’s three inches long and that’ll make it harder for someone to use force to break in when the deadbolt’s being used.