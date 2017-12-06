Obstruction charges dropped against Eastern Washington football players

Obstruction charges have been dropped against two Eastern Washington football players.

Quarterback Gage Gubrud and linebacker Kurt Calhoun were scheduled to appear in a Cheney court Thursday, but an off-docket dismissal was granted on Wednesday according to our partners at the Spokesman-Review.

The two players were charged with obstructing police officers who were attempting to arrest their friend. The friend, Spencer Payne, still faces malicious mischief charges for allegedly damaging property at a Cheney cafe in early November.

The players' attorney says it was not Gubrud and Calhoun's intent to obstruct the investigation, and that the fact that they have no criminal history contributed to the dismissal.