Three dead in shooting at New Mexico high school - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

AZTEC, N.M. (AP) - The Latest on a shooting at a New Mexico high school (all times local):
 
11:05 a.m.
 
New Mexico State Police say the suspect in a high school shooting is among the three dead.
 
Police didn't release details about the shooter but confirmed the other two people killed Thursday at Aztec High School were students.
 
The school was cordoned off as deputies with the San Juan County Sheriff's Office and other police agencies cleared the buildings. Students were taken to another location.
 
Other schools in the area also were locked down as a precaution. Authorities say it could be a few hours before the lockdowns are lifted.
 
A crowd of nervous parents gathered at Aztec City Hall to wait for more information as officers tried to reassure them about the safety of their children.
 
State and federal authorities are investigating what led to the shooting.
 
___
 
10:25 a.m.
 
Authorities say three people are dead following a shooting at a New Mexico high school.
 
San Juan County Sheriff Ken Christesen told reporters that three people believed to be students died Thursday at Aztec High School. He says the shooter also was dead but didn't say if the suspect was among the three.
 
Authorities said they had cleared all the buildings at the school and that students were boarding buses to another location where they could be reunited with their parents.
 
Deputies with the sheriff's office and surrounding police departments responded to the school after reports of a shooting. Federal agents and state police are investigating.
 
The school is in the Four Corners region and is near the Navajo Nation.
 
___
 
9:40 a.m.
 
Authorities are responding to a shooting at a high school in northwest New Mexico.
 
Deputies with the San Juan County Sheriff's Office told reporters that a suspect was in custody but they did not release any other information.
 
Sheriff Ken Christesen confirms the shooting at Aztec High School on Thursday morning. He did not say whether anyone had been injured or killed.
 
The school is in the Four Corners region and is near the Navajo Nation.
 
Authorities say the school was placed on lockdown and evacuated. Other schools in the area were also locked down, and authorities were setting up staging areas where parents could gather and wait for more information.

  Body of woman missing since 2004 found in Kootenai County

