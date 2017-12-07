Vote for the best 'No Shave November' facial hair in the Spokane Police Department

KHQ.COM - The Spokane Police Department is asking for you vote to decide which officer has the best facial hair for those who participated in "No Shave November" in the fight against cancer.



Seven officers participated in the cause to raise money for the Community Cancer Fund, a local charity that raises money for people battling cancer in the Inland NW.

But this year, a prize for the best facial hair is on the line. Detective Amy Woodyard, unable to grow facial hair herself, came up with a creative way to participate in No Shave November as well and also make a difference for those in our community fighting cancer.



Woodyard lost her mom to cancer and has several friends in the fight right now so she decided to sponsor a $250 prize for the officer that grows the BEST facial hair for the campaign.

SPD would like the community’s help in determining who grew the BEST facial hair. A few of the officers that participated have submitted photos. Voting will remain open until Tuesday, December 13 at 5 p.m.



VOTE HERE: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/DMC9R6W