Suspicious male seen at multiple high school sporting events attempting to blend in with the teams

KHQ.COM - The Spokane Police Department and Spokane County Sheriff’s Office would like the public to be aware of male acting suspicious at north County/City High School sports event.

Both agencies have received information regarding a suspicious male who attended high school sporting events last Thursday and Friday evening in North Spokane and Spokane County. The male appears to interject himself into the event, blends in with the teams, places his hands on the shoulders of players, and interacts with the coaches and game officials.

At this time, neither agency has received complaints or reports of anyone being victimized/assaulted by this male but his behavior is unusual.

If you observe this male at sporting events, please call Crime Check at 509-456-2233 or contact a school official.