Mad Minute stories from Thursday, December 7th

Body of woman missing since 2004 found in Kootenai County
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The body of a woman missing since 2004 has been found in a remote wooded area of Kootenai County. The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday that the body of Christine Lott was discovered along a forest Service Road near Coeur d'Alene in February of 2016. The 34-year-old Priest River woman disappeared in March of 2004. This case is being investigated as a homicide in a cooperative effort with the Bonner County Sheriff’s Office an...>>
The Latest: Elite race horses die in California wildfire
VENTURA, Calif. (AP) - The Latest on Southern California wildfires (all times local): 4:50 p.m. At least 20 homes have burned in a retirement community as a wildfire surges through northern San Diego County. The homes are burning in the tightly-packed Rancho Monserate Country Club community in the small city of Fallbrook. The wind-whipped blaze erupted Thursday afternoon and authorities say it's moving dangerously fast. Two people...>>
Family-owned business dealing with yet another AC unit theft
SPOKANE, Wash. - A small, family-owned business in Spokane is hit hard again when criminals take off with their industrial air conditioning unit. Dan Duncan and his wife have owned Party Palace for the past three decades. But in the last four years, they’ve had to deal with five of their air conditioning units getting stolen. He just replaced two units last spring, and even put a fence around it thinking it would prevent theft. The most recent>>
US Marshals searching for escaped prisoner, one of Washington's largest convicted Ponzi schemers
SEATTLE, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say a Washington state man who bilked investors out of more than $100 million in a Ponzi scheme has escaped from a federal prison in central California. According to The Seattle Times, prison officials say 55-year-old Frederick Berg was discovered missing Wednesday from a minimum-security work camp next to a penitentiary in Atwater, California. Berg in 2012 was sentenced to 18 years in after>>
Spokane court docs: man arrested for hurting girlfriend
SPOKANE, Wash.- A fight between a boyfriend and girlfriend ended violently and now a 23-year-old man is behind bars charged with second degree assault and first degree kidnapping.>>
Oregon mom dupes package thief with decoy full of dirty diapers
HILLSBORO, Ore. - 'Tis the season for package thieves. After an Oregon mother says her 4-month-old son's Christmas pajamas stolen, she decided it was time to think outside the box. Angie Boliek told ABC6 that she got an email from the store saying the package was delivered, but she never received it. Boliek set up a decoy package, packed with the dirty diapers of her infant son and went viral after posting a picture of it on her Facebook>>
Family-owned business dealing with yet another AC unit theft
SPOKANE, Wash. - A small, family-owned business in Spokane is hit hard again when criminals take off with their industrial air conditioning unit. Dan Duncan and his wife have owned Party Palace for the past three decades. But in the last four years, they’ve had to deal with five of their air conditioning units getting stolen. He just replaced two units last spring, and even put a fence around it thinking it would prevent theft. The most recent>>
Mad Minute stories from Thursday, December 7th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, December 7th.>>
Alabama high school students surprise teacher who lost his dog with a new puppy
ATHENS, Ala. - An Alabama high school teacher is spending his holiday season with a new puppy, thanks to the generosity of his students. Clements High School students in Athens, surprised their history teacher Troy Rogers at school last month with an 8-week-old golden retriever puppy. Rogers' 11.5 year old golden named Chip ran away three weeks prior. "They would ask if we had found Chip and I’d say, ‘No we haven’t yet. Thank you for>>
US Marshals searching for escaped prisoner, one of Washington's largest convicted Ponzi schemers
SEATTLE, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say a Washington state man who bilked investors out of more than $100 million in a Ponzi scheme has escaped from a federal prison in central California. According to The Seattle Times, prison officials say 55-year-old Frederick Berg was discovered missing Wednesday from a minimum-security work camp next to a penitentiary in Atwater, California. Berg in 2012 was sentenced to 18 years in after>>
Rescuers save Colorado teenager who fell into mine shaft
GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) - Officials in a Colorado city say rescuers have saved a teenager who fell into an old mine shaft that his friends said he was trying to explore. Video showed rescuers using ropes and pulleys to lift a stretcher holding the 15-year-old boy out of the mine shaft on Thursday afternoon. Golden Fire Department spokeswoman Karlyn Tilley said the teen was alert and talking with rescuers. The friends told rescuers that a rope snapped while th...>>
The Latest: Elite race horses die in California wildfire
VENTURA, Calif. (AP) - The Latest on Southern California wildfires (all times local): 4:50 p.m. At least 20 homes have burned in a retirement community as a wildfire surges through northern San Diego County. The homes are burning in the tightly-packed Rancho Monserate Country Club community in the small city of Fallbrook. The wind-whipped blaze erupted Thursday afternoon and authorities say it's moving dangerously fast. Two people...>>
Spokane court docs: man arrested for hurting girlfriend
SPOKANE, Wash.- A fight between a boyfriend and girlfriend ended violently and now a 23-year-old man is behind bars charged with second degree assault and first degree kidnapping.>>
Grant County Sheriff's Office warns of mail thefts near Mattawa
MATTAWA, Wash. - Grant County sheriff’s deputies have received reports of mail thefts happening in areas south of Mattawa. Unfortunately, mail thefts happen regularly across Grant County, and here’s what you can do to protect your mail from thieves: • Use the letter slots inside your Post Office for your mail, or hand it to a letter carrier • Pick up your mail promptly after delivery. Don’t leave it in your mailbox overnight. If you’re expecting>>
California sheriff: 'Screw-up' behind release of molester
MERCED, Calif. (AP) - A California sheriff says a "screw-up" led to the mistaken release of an inmate who had pleaded guilty to child molestation. The Merced Sun-Star reported Thursday that Merced County jailers mistakenly allowed 38-year-old Primitivo Gonzalez to post bail on Nov. 22. Gonzalez had pleaded guilty to repeatedly molesting a 5-year-old girl.>>
Gas station hopes blue lights in bathroom can deter drug use
NEW KENSINGTON, Pa.(AP) - A Pennsylvania gas station is testing whether blue lights in bathrooms can discourage drug use by making it difficult for people to see their veins. The Sheetz gas station chain has installed the lights at its New Kensington location as a pilot project. A Sheetz spokesman says the company is working with local police on the initiative. Nick Ruffner says the lighting is designed to help customers and>>
