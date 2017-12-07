Bonner County Sheriff's Office investigating suspicious death in Clark Fork

The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office investigated a suspicious death in Clark Fork Wednesday night.

Officials with BCSO advised residents near the 1200 block of Mt. View Road to stay in their homes during the time of investigation.

Law enforcement urged residents to report any suspicious activity to dispatch or to call 911.

Detectives believe the victim, 73 year old George Andres of Clark Fork, was returning home and interrupted a burglary in progress. It is believed that he was subsequently shot as a result.

At this time, deputies are asking the public to report any suspicious activity from Sunday, December 3rd through Wednesday, December 6th in the area of Mountain View Road or any connecting road.

They are also seeking video surveillance that any homeowner may have from Hwy. 200 up to the Mountain View Road area.

Currently, there is no suspect description or vehicle information. Detectives are continuing to process the crime scene and canvass the neighborhood talking to neighbors.



Anyone having information regarding this incident is requested to call the Bonner County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 208-255-2677, the Dispatch non-emergency number at 208-265-5525, or 9-1-1 in the event of an emergency.