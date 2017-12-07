Investigators say fire that destroyed Coeur d'Alene family's home accidental

Fire investigators have determined the cause of the fire that occurred on November 28, 2017, on Sky Harbor Drive, as accidental.

The homeowners believed the fire may have started on the exterior of the home due to the barbecue being left on overnight. The owners barbecue is plumbed to natural gas, so it had an unlimited supply of fuel.

Fire Investigators were able to determine that the fire started on the exterior of the house in the area of the barbecue, igniting the exterior of the house before extending into the home. The facts noted by our investigators match with the statements provided by the homeowners.

Although the home did have working smoke detectors inside the home, they did not alarm until the fire had breached the exterior and the fire was already well developed.

The homeowners and their children were able to escape the home unharmed. Unfortunately, the family’s two dogs did not make it out. Firefighters and fire investigators searched the home for the dogs but they were not found until the home cleanup finally began.

Your Coeur d’Alene Fire Department reminds everyone to have an emergency escape plan from your home and to practice your escape plan at least twice a year. Make sure to include your pets in practicing your escape plan but please NEVER go back into a burning building for your pets.

Working smoke detectors in the home are the most effective way to be notified of a fire.