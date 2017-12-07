Jury finds Montana man guilty of causing woman's fatal burns

(AP) - A federal jury in Montana has found a man guilty of strangling a woman, pouring gasoline on her and setting her on fire, leading to her death more than two months later.



Jurors deliberated for two hours Thursday before finding 20-year-old Dimarzio Swade Sanchez of Busby guilty of first-degree murder in the June 2016 death of 28-year-old Roylynn Rides Horse.



Sanchez faces a mandatory life sentence when he is sentenced on March 29.



Co-defendant Angelica Whiteman pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting first-degree murder for beating and strangling Rides Horse on the Crow Indian Reservation.



Prosecutors say the group had been drinking and were driving around when Whiteman and Rides Horse got into a fight that continued after Sanchez parked the car.



A passerby found Rides Horse 14 hours after the attack, suffering from third-degree burns and frostbite.

12/7/2017 2:52:19 PM (GMT -8:00)