Tractor-trailer driver dies in SW Idaho collision with train

(AP) - Authorities say the driver of a tractor-trailer died in southwestern Idaho when he failed to yield at a train crossing and was struck by a locomotive.



Idaho State Police Trooper Donnie Heida tells KTVB that the collision happened at about 10 a.m. Thursday in Caldwell.



Heida says the crossing has a stop sign but no crossing arm.



Heida says the Union Pacific Railroad train couldn't stop in time.



The truck driver's name hasn't been released.



Information from: KTVB-TV, http://www.ktvb.com/

12/7/2017 11:23:39 AM (GMT -8:00)